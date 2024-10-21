LEX18 News
KY Lawmaker wants to give teachers, staff a quicker way to notify police
By Karolina Buczek,1 days ago
Comments / 6
Add a Comment
Sandra Page
3h ago
ya ok
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-University of Kentucky student who called black peer racist slurs in viral attack gets a year in jail that she’ll serve in protective custody
New York Post2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
Mississippi News Group24 days ago
Mississippi News Group22 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
LEX18 News5 days ago
LEX18 News5 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
The Maine Monitor4 days ago
Uncovering Florida25 days ago
David Heitz10 days ago
The HD Post19 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
Jacksonville Today4 days ago
Mississippi News Group6 days ago
LEX18 News8 days ago
Dianna Carney8 days ago
Jacksonville Today13 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
Jacksonville Today19 days ago
LEX18 News16 hours ago
Dianna Carney23 hours ago
Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
Mississippi News Group8 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.