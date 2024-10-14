Open in App
    Laurel County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 people in connection to shooting

    By Web Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0w66O3dv00

    The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports they are looking for two people in connection to a shooting that happened on Sunday morning in a business parking lot off US 25 in London.

    Investigators say they learned that two men, who were reportedly cousins, had "encountered each other in the parking lot," in which one of the men fired two shots in the direction of the other man.

    According to officials, the bullets hit the rear windows of a black Suburban that was parked at the business, and the "trajectory" of the bullets hit the driver's side of a Jeep that was passing by on US 25.

    Officials note that no injuries were reported, and the two men who are allegedly involved in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived.

    The sheriff's office says evidence was collected at the scene, along with witness interviews.

    Investigators are attempting to locate the two men and ask that anyone with information call 606-864-6600.

