    • LEX18 News

    Beattyville RV park hosting paranormal tours at historic home

    By Evelyn Schultz,

    2 days ago
    The owners of an RV park in Lee County are inviting visitors to experience the beauty of Beattyville - but your stay at Firefly Hills may also include a brush with the paranormal.

    This month, Tonja and Troy Lesmeister are opening up the historic farmhouse to the public for tours during the first Firefly Hills After Dark event.

    The first was on Oct. 10, but there will be two more tours happening Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. Get tickets here: Paranormal Tours at the Firefly Hills 1900's Farmhouse Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.

    Guests will get to use different paranormal investigating equipment as they learn about the Snowden House, which was built 100 years ago.

    The Lesmeisters purchased the property in 2022 to start an inclusive RV and glamping park.

    Tonja herself is an amateur paranormal investigator who welcomes others to the home, as long as they are respectful of the home's history.

    "We take pride in caring for this beautiful piece of property they built," she said. "And I appreciate they're not scaring my guests too much."

    Local lore says people have claimed to see a woman in the upstairs window brushing her hair. Others say they've heard voices and rattling doorknobs, or seen the bathtub filling up by itself.

