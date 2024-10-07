Sky is the limit: FCPS aviation teacher honored

Inside the offices of the Fayette County Public Schools, the red carpet was rolled out for the least suspecting person in the room.

“I walked to the door and thought, 'oh, somebody important is going to be here,’” said Nathan Hoskins.

Mr. Hoskins was that important somebody as he was honored Monday as the Air and Space Force Teacher of the Year for his work in Fayette County. Hoskins is a teacher with Eastside Technical Academy’s Aviation program. Under his guidance the students are learning all phases of the aviation industry.

“Learning how to fly an aircraft, learning how airports work, learning how radio communications work, learning the ins and outs of aviation will far help them along that path than anything else they can do,” he explained of the goal in his classroom.

Students are learning on FAA compliant simulators, and those who want to pursue careers in the field, will be well-equipped from day-one.

“The students are working on a flight simulator the same as someone would at the airport. It’s very real-world. Using the same GPS, the same autopilots, the same instruments you’d find in any aircraft,” Hoskins explained before noting that this training will be useful for any type of career in the field.

Mr. Hoskins thinks it critical for those who want to pursue careers in aviation to begin as young as possible. He said those seeds he’s planting now take a long time to grow.

In an industry where the sky really is the limit, Mr. Hoskins takes that expression to heart.

“A mile of highway, when you leave today and drive, it'll take you a mile down the road. But a mile of runway will take you anywhere in the world,” he said before a smattering of applause from those who attended Monday’s ceremony.