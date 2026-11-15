Lewisville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from pantry staples to outdoor firewood. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Free food pantry items

Location: South of Main, Lewisville, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away over 30 bags of rice, beans, pasta, oatmeal, and cereal, plus:

10 jars of peanut butter

10 jars of spaghetti sauce

Raisins

Turkey and chicken stuffing

Instant coffee

Big jar of seasoning

Cookies

Popcorn

Mac and cheese and more

Great if you’re stocking your pantry or know someone who could use some extra groceries.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two magenta pink wide-brimmed sun hats with black trim

Condition: Brand new, never worn

Location: Near Toll Road, Lewisville, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Stylish wide-brimmed hats perfect for sun protection. Both are free and in new condition, so they’re great for walks, pool days, or gardening.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of firewood logs

Best use: Outdoor use (fire pits, camping, etc.)

Location: Highland Shores, Highland Village, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor has a stack of free firewood ready to be picked up. Ideal for backyard fires or outdoor gatherings.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.