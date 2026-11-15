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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Lewisville Right Now
Lewisville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from pantry staples to outdoor firewood. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.
Free Food!
Item: Free food pantry items
Location: South of Main, Lewisville, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is giving away over 30 bags of rice, beans, pasta, oatmeal, and cereal, plus:
- 10 jars of peanut butter
- 10 jars of spaghetti sauce
- Raisins
- Turkey and chicken stuffing
- Instant coffee
- Big jar of seasoning
- Cookies
- Popcorn
- Mac and cheese and more
Great if you’re stocking your pantry or know someone who could use some extra groceries.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2 magenta Pink Wide-Brimmed sun Hats
Item: Two magenta pink wide-brimmed sun hats with black trim
Condition: Brand new, never worn
Location: Near Toll Road, Lewisville, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Stylish wide-brimmed hats perfect for sun protection. Both are free and in new condition, so they’re great for walks, pool days, or gardening.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Firewood
Item: Stack of firewood logs
Best use: Outdoor use (fire pits, camping, etc.)
Location: Highland Shores, Highland Village, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor has a stack of free firewood ready to be picked up. Ideal for backyard fires or outdoor gatherings.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.