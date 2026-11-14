Lewisville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on accounting to specialized financial coordination. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: A#1 Air, Inc.

A#1 Air, Inc. Location: Lewisville, TX

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, flexible hours)

(Monday–Friday, flexible hours) Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour

You’ll handle daily invoices, payments, deposits, and help keep customer accounts accurate and up to date. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like a fast pace, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k + match, PTO, paid life insurance).

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a Lewisville company)

(recruiting for a Lewisville company) Location: Lewisville, TX (hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid – 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$105,000/year + bonus

Lead GAAP accounting for corporate and subsidiaries, prep financial statements, support audits, and work on key metrics for leadership. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, strong Excel, and interest in upward mobility and a work-life-balance–focused employer.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

Location: North Dallas / Lewisville, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll focus on charge capture, billing accuracy, and accounts receivable in a specialty pet hospital. Nice match if you like detailed financial work plus perks like pet care discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401k, PTO, flexible schedules, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.