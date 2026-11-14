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🎁 Free Food, Furniture & More Around Lewisville Today
Lewisville neighbors are sharing some great free items and deals right now. Here are a few you can grab nearby while they’re still available.
Mole rojo con arroz (red mole with rice)
Item: Homemade mole rojo de pollo with rice
Condition: New, freshly prepared food
Location: 117 Fernwood Pl, Lewisville, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This is a homemade red chicken mole served with rice, made in a home-style way. Options listed include patas, pierna, muslo, and ala (different chicken pieces). The post says it’s made with lots of flavor and care, “al estilo de nuestra tierra,” and encourages people to place orders before it runs out.
FREE Leather Recliner
Item: Leather recliner chair
Condition: Used – good, in working condition
Color: Brown
Location: PPU (porch pick-up) in Double Oak, TX 75077 (near Flower Mound/Lewisville)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This is a free living room recliner listed under couches and living room furniture. The poster says it’s in working condition and ready for pick-up from their porch in Double Oak. A nice option if you need extra seating without spending money.
Rehoming two bonded small/medium size dogs due to relocation
Item: Two bonded small/medium dogs (Sunny & Frank) – free to a good home
Condition: Family pets needing new home due to relocation
Location: Double Oak, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Sunny (about 23 lbs) is a French Bulldog/Miniature American Shepherd mix. He’s energetic, playful, and loves people and kids. He doesn’t do well with unfamiliar dogs but is very attached to Frank.
Frank (about 28 lbs) is a Miniature Schnauzer/Chihuahua mix with a long body, short legs, and a big personality. They’ve lived together for about three years and must be adopted together as a bonded pair.
If you’re looking to add two friendly dogs to your family and can keep them together, this could be a great match.
Free items and deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.