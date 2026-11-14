Lewisville neighbors are sharing some great free items and deals right now. Here are a few you can grab nearby while they’re still available.

Item: Homemade mole rojo de pollo with rice

Condition: New, freshly prepared food

Location: 117 Fernwood Pl, Lewisville, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a homemade red chicken mole served with rice, made in a home-style way. Options listed include patas, pierna, muslo, and ala (different chicken pieces). The post says it’s made with lots of flavor and care, “al estilo de nuestra tierra,” and encourages people to place orders before it runs out.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Leather recliner chair

Condition: Used – good, in working condition

Color: Brown

Location: PPU (porch pick-up) in Double Oak, TX 75077 (near Flower Mound/Lewisville)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a free living room recliner listed under couches and living room furniture. The poster says it’s in working condition and ready for pick-up from their porch in Double Oak. A nice option if you need extra seating without spending money.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Two bonded small/medium dogs (Sunny & Frank) – free to a good home

Condition: Family pets needing new home due to relocation

Location: Double Oak, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Sunny (about 23 lbs) is a French Bulldog/Miniature American Shepherd mix. He’s energetic, playful, and loves people and kids. He doesn’t do well with unfamiliar dogs but is very attached to Frank.

Frank (about 28 lbs) is a Miniature Schnauzer/Chihuahua mix with a long body, short legs, and a big personality. They’ve lived together for about three years and must be adopted together as a bonded pair.

If you’re looking to add two friendly dogs to your family and can keep them together, this could be a great match.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items and deals like these tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.