Lewisville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and therapists who want steady work and real impact. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare – Medical City Lewisville

Medical City Healthcare – Location: Lewisville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Self-scheduling is posted 4 weeks in advance, and you’ll work in a collaborative OR culture with updated equipment and strong leadership support. Role includes pre-op assessments, patient/family education, IV therapy, and emergency response, plus access to tuition assistance, loan help, 401(k) with match, and broad medical benefits.

Employer: PsychPlus

Location: Lewisville, TX

Type: Full-time (W-2 or 1099)

Salary: Up to $160,000/year (based on experience)

Inpatient behavioral health role with a 7-on/7-off schedule, providing both psychiatric and medical care. Ideal if you’re dual-certified PMHNP/FNP or PA-C with at least 1 year of inpatient psych/behavioral health experience; W-2 staff get health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), and CME funds.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Lewisville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for a Registered Respiratory Therapist in a fast-paced clinical setting. You’ll handle treatments, diagnostics, and equipment safety while working closely with physicians and nurses to support patients with a wide range of respiratory needs.

Employer: Focused Care Rehab

Location: Lewisville, TX & surrounding communities

Type: Contract or Employee

Schedule: Flexible, 1–30 visits/week

Flexible, Pay: $57–$60 per visit

Mobile OT role serving older adults in homes and senior living communities, one patient at a time. Great fit if you like independence, flexible hours, and real-world functional goals (falls, transfers, gait, daily tasks), and you have a TX OT license, CPR, and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.