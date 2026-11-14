Flower Mound has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’re looking for a friendly companion, these pups at Humane Tomorrow would love to meet you.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Poodle (Standard) mix (Aussiedoodle)

Australian Shepherd / Poodle (Standard) mix (Aussiedoodle) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Tomorrow

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Why you’ll love her:

Bailey is a very sweet, lovable Aussiedoodle who is still playful at heart. She has a joyful, fun personality and quickly becomes part of the family.

Good to know:

Loves adults and children

Gets along well with the dog in her foster home

Would do fine with another dog or as an only dog

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Weight: About 60 lbs

About 60 lbs Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Tomorrow

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Why you’ll love him:

Buzz is a friendly Lab/Pittie mix with a great mix of traits. His foster mom says he has the gentle "nanny" side of a Pittie and the playful, fun personality of a Lab.

Good to know:

Wonderful with young kids (lives with 3- and 6-year-old children in foster)

(lives with 3- and 6-year-old children in foster) Was adopted as a puppy and is now looking for another great home

Adjusts well and enjoys being part of family life

👉 Meet Buzz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Weight: About 10 lbs

About 10 lbs Color: White

White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Tomorrow

Location: Flower Mound, TX

Why you’ll love him:

Boots is 10 pounds of pure cuteness with plenty of puppy play left in him. He loves toys, treats, and being close to his people.

Good to know:

Enjoys stuffed toys and small balls (will chase, still learning to bring them back)

and (will chase, still learning to bring them back) Confident little guy who loves laps and may happily launch himself into yours

Gets along with other dogs and has warmed up to the 10–30 lb dogs in his foster home

👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Flower Mound, TX, consider visiting Humane Tomorrow to meet these wonderful dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.