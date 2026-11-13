undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flower Mound
Nutcracker holiday luncheon set for Dec. 1
10 days ago
A Nutcracker-themed holiday luncheon, sponsored by Christian Community Action and hosted by the Flower Mound and Lewisville Area Chambers of Commerce, will take place at the Courtyard Marriott in Flower Mound on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Residents are invited to register in advance: Register here.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.