Lewisville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from holiday decor to storage tins. Here are a few you can pick up around town.

Item: Christmas tree

Condition: Used – Fair (part of the base is broken)

Details: Poster says the base was broken by movers. They believe it can be fixed with glue or sealant. Tree itself is still available and free; they just don’t need it anymore.

Location: Near FM 407 & Morriss Rd, Highland Village (Lewisville area)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Large Danish butter cookie tin

Design: Decorative tin with a vintage street scene

Dimensions: 10" diameter, 5" height

Good for: Storage, craft supplies, keepsakes, or simple display

Pickup: Porch pickup in Quailcrest, Lewisville, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Found/lost dog notice (not a giveaway, but important)

Description: A tall black terrier, looks similar to a giant schnauzer, seen running on 142 Valley Dr, Lewisville, TX. Has a long tail. Poster could not get a photo of the actual dog and shared a reference picture only.

If this might be your dog: Check the area around 142 Valley Dr and contact the poster through Nextdoor.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out or swing by soon—freebies in Lewisville tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.