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🎁 Free Finds Around Lewisville — Holiday Decor & More
Lewisville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from holiday decor to storage tins. Here are a few you can pick up around town.
Christmas tree
Item: Christmas tree
Condition: Used – Fair (part of the base is broken)
Details: Poster says the base was broken by movers. They believe it can be fixed with glue or sealant. Tree itself is still available and free; they just don’t need it anymore.
Location: Near FM 407 & Morriss Rd, Highland Village (Lewisville area)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Large Danish Butter Cookie Tin FREE
Item: Large Danish butter cookie tin
Design: Decorative tin with a vintage street scene
Dimensions: 10" diameter, 5" height
Good for: Storage, craft supplies, keepsakes, or simple display
Pickup: Porch pickup in Quailcrest, Lewisville, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Found/lost dog – tall black terrier
Item: Found/lost dog notice (not a giveaway, but important)
Description: A tall black terrier, looks similar to a giant schnauzer, seen running on 142 Valley Dr, Lewisville, TX. Has a long tail. Poster could not get a photo of the actual dog and shared a reference picture only.
If this might be your dog: Check the area around 142 Valley Dr and contact the poster through Nextdoor.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to reach out or swing by soon—freebies in Lewisville tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.