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Lewisville

Ribbon cutting at Butters Cafe on Nov. 19

4 days ago

The Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Butters Cafe on November 19 at 11:30 a.m. to welcome the cafe into the chamber. The event will take place at Butters Cafe. RSVP here: Ribbon Cutting - Butter's Cafe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce

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