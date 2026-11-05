🛒 Lewisville, TX Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lewisville has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from grocery to healthcare support. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Acosta

Acosta Location: Lewisville, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $17.50/hour

Support customer orders from start to finish, fix issues, and keep data accurate for a major retail/food services company. Good fit if you have 2+ years of customer service or admin experience and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and fast-paced work.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Lewisville, TX

Type: Not listed (generally shift-based retail)

Not listed (generally shift-based retail) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the produce department: set up displays, check freshness, stock, and help customers find what they need. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, working varied shifts between 4:00 am and 11:00 pm, and keeping the area clean and safe.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Lewisville, TX

Type: Full-time , Tuesday–Saturday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

, Tuesday–Saturday, Salary: $25.28+/hour (plus potential annual bonus)

Work with hospital and health system clients, answering test/result questions, solving issues, and managing lab-related requests. This role offers Day 1 medical for eligible FT staff, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and education support, and is ideal if you have 5+ years of customer service plus medical/lab background.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.