📅 Nov. 14 public art dedication reception “Endless Tread”

📅 Public art dedication reception in Lewisville

A Notice of Quorum has been posted for a City Council gathering tied to a public art event.

What: Public Art Dedication Reception – “Endless Tread” (possible City Council quorum present)

Public Art Dedication Reception – (possible City Council quorum present) When: November 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM

Where: Northeast corner of Mill St. and Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, TX 75057 Parking at 1025 N. Mill St



This is listed as a meeting because a quorum of the City Council may attend, but there is no agenda or legislation items posted for action.

Residents who are interested in local public art or want to see the “Endless Tread” dedication can go to the event location at the date and time above and use the designated parking area.