📢 Police officer civil service exam set for Dec. 20, 2026

The Lewistown Police Department is holding civil service testing for Police Officer on December 20, 2026 at 2:00 PM at the Lewistown Community Center, 108 Montgomery Ave, Lewistown, PA 17044.

To take the test, you must first submit a Preliminary Application on or before December 11, 2026 to: Lewistown Police Department, 70 Chestnut Street, Lewistown, PA 17044.

Applications and full details, including starting pay of $25.00/hour, benefits, and requirements, are at www.lewistownpolice.org under the Employment tab. You can also pick up an application at the station or request one by email.

Highlights:

Up to $6,000 tuition reimbursement for Act 120 training

for Act 120 training Medical, dental, vision, life insurance

Municipal retirement (PMRS)

Paid vacation, personal, sick time and 13 paid holidays

and $400 yearly uniform/equipment allowance

yearly uniform/equipment allowance Department cell phone and laptop

Basic requirements include being 21+, a U.S. citizen, MPOETC Act 120 certified or in an academy, with a clean criminal record.

Questions? Call (717) 248-6716 or email bmetz@lewistownpolice.org.