United Way opens annual campaign in Mifflin-Juniata

United Way of Mifflin-Juniata has opened its Annual Campaign and is asking residents and workers in Mifflin and Juniata counties to donate to support youth mentorship, early literacy, student programs, emergency heat and housing help, basic needs, food, and wellness services. People can give one-time or recurring gifts, or take part through workplace payroll deductions to support local families, seniors, and children. Donations help fund local programs through the year; give online or contact United Way for details: www.mjunitedway.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by United Way of Mifflin-Juniata