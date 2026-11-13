Lewistown’s retail scene is steady right now, with a few solid roles for anyone who likes staying busy and helping neighbors face‑to‑face.

Below are several customer service and retail openings you can scan quickly and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts (Carquest)

Advance Auto Parts (Carquest) Location: Lewistown, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll pick up and deliver auto parts to local pro customers, help with returns, share promo flyers, and keep the store stocked and clean. This is a good fit if you like driving, staying active, and talking with regular customers while learning more about auto parts.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Lewistown, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about friendly checkout and smooth customer visits—scanning, bagging, handling payments, and keeping the front of the store tidy. Great for someone 16+ who wants flexible hours, weekly pay, and a first step into grocery retail.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Lewistown, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll prep, package, and stock fresh meat and seafood, help customers choose cuts, and keep the department clean and safe. Nice match if you enjoy food, don’t mind hands‑on work, and want a job where you can learn real skills on the job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.