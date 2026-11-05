🚌 Lewistown, MT Transportation Jobs – Multiple Seasonal Driver Openings

Lewistown is seeing a nice bump in seasonal delivery work right now, which is great if you want extra income before winter really sets in. If you like driving your own car and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Lewistown, MT

Type: Seasonal / Temporary, Part-Time Hours

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

Help UPS deliver packages around town using your own vehicle. This is a physically active, outdoor job with flexible shifts Monday–Saturday, including some holidays, and no prior experience needed.

Highlights:

Work independently but stay connected with the UPS team

Lift and carry packages up to 70 lbs

Must have a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle under 10,000 lbs, and be authorized to work in the U.S.

Great way to test out delivery work and get a foot in the door with a big, well-known employer

If you’re thinking about picking up extra hours this season, now’s a good time to apply before these spots fill up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.