Lewiston has some very special cats waiting at Greater Androscoggin Humane Society for the right people to notice them. If you’re looking for a quiet companion, a barn cat, or a playful lap buddy, one of these kitties might be your match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society — (207) 783-2311

Personality & ideal home:

Potato is a shy but very sweet boy who needs a calm, patient home where he can warm up at his own pace. He has lived indoors only with teenagers and dogs. He did fine with some dogs but was scared of others and started hiding, so he’ll do best in a quieter setting.

May do well with a smaller, cat-savvy dog after very slow, careful introductions

after History with other cats is unknown

Best for adopters who are okay giving him time, space, and gentle encouragement

👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society — (207) 783-2311

Personality & ideal home:

Smoked Paprika is a barn cat in the making—a little spicy and very independent. She’s looking for a safe barn or farm home where she can live life on her own terms.

Best as a working/barn cat , not a traditional lap cat (at least for now)

, not a traditional lap cat (at least for now) May grow friendlier over time as she settles and feels safe

Needs a responsible caretaker to provide food, shelter, and basic care while she patrols the property

She’s perfect for someone who wants a mouser and is happy to let a cat decide how social she wants to be.

👉 Meet Smoked Paprika and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $229

Shelter: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society — (207) 783-2311

Personality & ideal home:

Smokey is a shy but sweet kitten who needs a quiet, gentle home where he can feel safe. He does well with other cats and would likely be happiest with friendly feline companions to show him the ropes.

Has a “wonky” right eye , but it doesn’t stop him from being a loving kitten

, but it doesn’t stop him from being a loving kitten Will need extra time and patience to adjust to new surroundings

to adjust to new surroundings Great for adopters who enjoy helping a shy kitten gain confidence

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society — (207) 783-2311

Personality & ideal home:

Greg is a playful lap cat with a big personality and a famous case of the 5 AM zoomies. He was surrendered because his early-morning play sessions kept waking up a new baby.

Takes time to warm up to new people and visitors

to new people and visitors Once comfortable, he loves cuddling, napping in laps, and interactive toys

Shelter life is stressful for him, so he’ll likely relax and shine more in a stable home

for him, so he’ll likely relax and shine more in a stable home Best for a home that can handle his active early-morning energy (no light sleepers!)

👉 Meet Greg (Rio) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lewiston, ME, please consider visiting Greater Androscoggin Humane Society or giving them a call at (207) 783-2311 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or local farm owners can also make a big difference.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.