Lewiston’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to construction and nonprofit work. If you’re in accounting or revenue cycle, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Healthcare Location: Lewiston, ME (onsite)

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $25.00–$30.79/hour

Work inside a major local health system, digging into insurance denials and underpayments to improve cash flow. Good fit if you know Medicare/Medicaid, commercial insurance, coding, and claims, and want stable hours plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a Maine nonprofit)

(recruiting for a Maine nonprofit) Location: Lewiston, ME (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Join a mission-driven nonprofit, handling program financial reports, journal entries, fixed assets, and bank recs. You’ll support audits, use fund accounting software, and get strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and 403(b) with employer contribution and match.

Employer: ProSearch for DeBlois Electric (employee-owned)

for Location: Lewiston, ME (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year + incentive program

Lead construction accounting for an employee-owned electrical contractor, partnering with the CFO and project managers on job costing, project profitability, and financial reporting. Comes with ESOP ownership, 401(k), health, dental, vision, and other solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.