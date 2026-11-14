Lewiston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and state roles. If you’re a nurse, provider, or allied health pro, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center

Central Maine Medical Center Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Part-time, Days

Salary: Competitive (range not listed)

Guide cardiology patients through complex care, coordinate services, and work closely with the Heart & Vascular team. Great fit for an experienced RN who likes autonomy, program development, and patient education.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center / Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Medical Center / Central Maine Healthcare Location: Lewiston, ME (system also serves Bridgton & Rumford)

(system also serves Bridgton & Rumford) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $135,000–$144,000/year

Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on for qualified candidates

Outpatient primary care role with full-scope practice across the lifespan and strong team support. Good option if you want stable hours, EMR support, and a community-focused health system.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center / Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Medical Center / Central Maine Healthcare Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $276,000–$323,000/year

Bonus: Up to $25,000 sign-on

Hospital-employed internal medicine position with an established panel, shared call, and strong specialty backup. Includes comprehensive benefits, PTO, CME, and potential loan forgiveness (PSLF-eligible employer).

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center

Central Maine Medical Center Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Part-time, Days (8-hour shifts, onsite)

Salary: $35.00–$43.76/hour

Join the breast care center performing specialized mammography in a quality-focused environment. Ideal for ARRT techs with mammography certification who want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Healthcare Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,000–$146,000/year

Provide adult primary and specialty internal medicine care with a focus on chronic disease management and prevention. Comes with full benefits, CME, and potential relocation support.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center / Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Medical Center / Central Maine Healthcare Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $125,000–$144,000/year

Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on, with options for loan repayment and relocation

Outpatient NP role in a collaborative primary care clinic. You’ll manage acute and chronic conditions, do preventive care, and work closely with physicians and care teams.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Healthcare Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $720,000–$810,000/year

Lead the GI service line clinically and administratively while maintaining a patient panel. Designed for an experienced gastroenterologist ready for program-building, mentoring, and strategic leadership.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare

Central Maine Healthcare Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$147,000/year

Provide full-scope midwifery care: antepartum, intrapartum, postpartum, family planning, and gynecologic care for healthy women and newborns. Great for ACNM-certified midwives wanting a community-based practice.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bedside LPN role in an acute care setting, focused on meds, treatments, vitals, and close teamwork with RNs and providers. Good match if you like fast-paced hospital work and direct patient care.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

LPN position across hospitals, clinics, and long-term care with a behavioral health focus. You’ll handle assessments, meds, wound care support, and documentation while working in mission-driven settings.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Lewiston, ME (692 Sabattus St)

Type: 36 hours/week (listed as internship category, pharmacist role)

Salary: $108,000–$153,684/year

Lead professional and business operations in a retail pharmacy, supervise staff, and provide immunizations and counseling. Good for pharmacists who like community work, flexible schedules, and leadership.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center

Central Maine Medical Center Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time, 3×12s, Days

Salary: $37.00–$51.28/hour

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on (experienced RNs), $10,000 (new grads)

Work in a busy ED with trauma and high-acuity patients, strong team support, and a streamlined hiring process. New grads are welcome and get structured growth and training.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center

Central Maine Medical Center Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $37.00–$51.28/hour

Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on (new grads and experienced RNs)

Perioperative RN role covering the full surgical care process, working closely with surgeons and anesthesia. Ideal if you want OR experience, advanced technology, and strong support for certifications.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr flexible shifts

Pay Package: $2,827/week (includes taxable + stipend, per agency)

Travel PT role in skilled nursing/long-term care, focused on evaluations, treatment plans, and functional gains. Great for PTs who like variety, solid weekly pay, and are open to holiday coverage.

Employer: State of Maine – DHHS, Division of Licensing & Certification

Location: Lewiston, ME (also Portland, Bangor, Augusta)

(also Portland, Bangor, Augusta) Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,003.20–$86,299.20/year

Coordinate survey teams to inspect hospitals, hospices, ASCs, and more, writing deficiency reports and ensuring CMS and state compliance. Strong fit for experienced RNs who like regulatory work, travel within Maine, and excellent state benefits.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.