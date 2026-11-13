Lewiston is busy hiring in community and social services right now, with roles that let you support neighbors and shape local programs.

Here are a couple of strong options if you like helping people and being active in the community.

Employer: State of Maine – Department of Labor

State of Maine – Location: Lewiston, Maine

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.61 – $30.18 per hour

Application window: Open Nov 13, 2026 – Closes Dec 1, 2026

You’ll help job seekers and employers across Maine with career counseling, training referrals, and job search support. This role also steps in during layoffs to guide affected workers, includes workshop facilitation and public speaking, and comes with strong state benefits like generous paid time off, health and dental coverage, retirement contributions, and paid parental leave.

Employer: City of Lewiston

Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, Mon–Thu, 4-day workweek)

Salary: $86,288 – $127,374 per year

Lead the City’s Social Services/General Assistance Department, manage programs that support residents’ basic needs, and oversee budgets, staff, and compliance. This is a higher-level role for someone with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences (or related) and several years of supervisory or administrative experience in social work or similar fields.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, consider applying anyway—your mix of experience and heart for the community might be exactly what they need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.