🏥 Lewiston, ME Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lewiston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, imaging centers, and rehab. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Preferred Therapy Solutions Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time (30 hours/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great entry point if you’re in, or thinking about, PTA/COTA school. You’ll support therapists with treatments and light admin work, and the benefits are strong: up to 5–6 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, CE program, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts

Pay: $2,382/week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Why it’s worth a look: For experienced sonographers who want travel pay and flexibility. You’ll handle full-scope ultrasound imaging while Trustaff supports you with industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center (Central Maine Healthcare)

(Central Maine Healthcare) Location: Lewiston, ME 04240

Type: Full-time

Shift: Nights, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $33.15 – $44.62/hour

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on for qualified candidates

for qualified candidates Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift RRT role at a 250-bed regional referral hospital with strong acute care exposure. You’ll perform respiratory therapy and pulmonary diagnostics, may serve as Lead RCP on shift, and get a customizable benefits package from a large integrated health system.

Employer: Central Maine Medical Center (Central Maine Healthcare)

(Central Maine Healthcare) Location: 300 Maine Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Type: Full-time

Shift: Days, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $33.15 – $44.62/hour

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on for qualified candidates

for qualified candidates Why it’s worth a look: Same strong clinical environment as the night role, but on day shift. You’ll handle therapeutic and diagnostic respiratory care, with preference for RRTs who have acute care experience and advanced life support certs.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time, nights

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit for LPNs who like post-acute and long-term care and want to work with a mission-driven, non-profit staffing group that focuses on filling critical shortages. You’ll join a large national network that deploys nurses where communities need them most.

Employer: Shields Health Care Group

Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40 – $60/hour + benefits

Why it’s worth a look: Ideal for experienced MRI techs with MRI/ARRT/CPR (or ARMRIT at some sites). You’ll work with advanced imaging tech, handle contrast, and support patients through their scans, with room for professional growth and a strong hourly rate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.