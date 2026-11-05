💰 Lewiston, Maine Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lewiston’s finance scene is steady right now, with options from entry-level bookkeeping to bank asset management and healthcare billing support.

Here are several solid accounting & finance roles hiring in Lewiston, ME:

Employer: Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank Location: Lewiston, ME (or Portland, ME)

(or Portland, ME) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a portfolio of performing and non-performing loans and bank assets, helping to maximize returns and reduce risk. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in asset management, commercial loan workout, or underwriting and want to grow with a full-service community bank.

Employer: Not listed (local employer)

Not listed (local employer) Location: Lewiston, ME

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $20.00 – $22.00/hour, about 15 hours/week

Entry-level, in-house role doing basic bookkeeping, QuickBooks data entry, A/P, and payroll support. Training is provided, hours are flexible, and it’s ideal if you’re new to accounting and want real-world experience.

Employer: Ensemble Health Partners

Location: Onsite at Covenant–St Marys, Lewiston, ME

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $18.65 – $19.90/hour, based on experience

Help patients understand and manage their medical bills, review insurance benefits, estimate what they owe, and set up payment plans. Comes with bonus incentives, paid certifications (CRCR), tuition reimbursement, and full benefits, plus clear paths for career growth in healthcare finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.