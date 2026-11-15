Lewiston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid hospital roles and high-paying travel contracts. If you’re in allied health or lab work, this week has some strong options.

Employer: St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Inc.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Inc. Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary/Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus (competitive pay, per listing)

Work in a busy hospital lab doing chemistry, hematology, microbiology, blood bank, and more. Great fit if you want stable hours, strong teamwork, and support for new grads with mentoring and training.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Lewiston, ID (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: Estimated $2,188–$2,357 per week + potential housing/meals stipends

Cardiac cath lab travel role with weekly pay, day shifts, and full benefits starting day 1. Ideal if you have ARRT, AHA BLS, and 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong pay plus travel perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.