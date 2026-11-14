Lewiston’s trades scene is busy right now—solid hands-on roles with steady hours and room to grow. If you like working with tools and solving real-world problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Deranleaus of Lewiston

Deranleaus of Lewiston Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $40.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k) match, company truck, health, dental, life insurance, FSA, PTO, employee discount

You’ll diagnose, repair, and install household appliances in the field, using electrical, mechanical, and light plumbing skills. Great fit if you’ve got a few years of appliance or field service experience and want higher pay plus solid benefits.

Employer: DeAtley Crushing Company

DeAtley Crushing Company Location: Lewiston, ID (about 25% travel across the Western US)

(about across the Western US) Type: Full-time (overtime and weekends as needed)

Full-time (overtime and weekends as needed) Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (for you and dependents), life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO and paid holidays

Hands-on role keeping crushers, conveyors, and other heavy equipment running with mechanical work and welding/fabrication. Good for someone who likes physical work outdoors, wants to build serious heavy-equipment skills, and doesn’t mind some travel.

Employer: Bob's Garage Doors

Bob's Garage Doors Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $27.00/hour

Benefits: 4-day work week, alternating long weekends, paid holidays, paid vacation, retirement plan with match, performance-based bonuses, on-the-job training, professional development

Install and repair residential and commercial garage doors and openers, working directly with customers. Great option if you have basic construction or mechanical skills (or want to learn) and like the idea of a 4-day schedule with a long-time local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.