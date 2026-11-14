Lewiston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to travel roles. If you’re in medicine and want your next step close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a cancer care team providing advanced clinical care, symptom management, and patient education. Great fit if you’re a licensed NP with oncology knowledge who enjoys close teamwork and coordinating referrals.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Cherry Hill Free Clinic Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient pediatric role with limited inpatient work and shared newborn call, including C-section coverage. Good for pediatricians who like clinic-based care and building long-term relationships with families.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Lewiston, ID (travel program)

(travel program) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (exact amount not listed)

Travel RT role where you work with one recruiter, choose from local or non-local assignments, and avoid mid-contract pay cuts. Includes referral bonuses and license reimbursement when needed.

Employer: Hormones + Weight Loss

Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Part-time (3x 10-hour days, Mon–Wed)

(3x 10-hour days, Mon–Wed) Pay: From $20.00/hour

Hands-on MA role in a BHRT clinic serving mostly adults 35–65. You’ll handle phones, injections, IVs, room prep, and charts in a small, team-focused setting with on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.