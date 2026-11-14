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🏥 Lewiston, ID Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Lewiston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to travel roles. If you’re in medicine and want your next step close to home, these are worth a look.
Nurse Practitioner – Cancer Care Team
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a cancer care team providing advanced clinical care, symptom management, and patient education. Great fit if you’re a licensed NP with oncology knowledge who enjoys close teamwork and coordinating referrals.
Pediatrician – Outpatient Focus
- Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient pediatric role with limited inpatient work and shared newborn call, including C-section coverage. Good for pediatricians who like clinic-based care and building long-term relationships with families.
Respiratory Therapist – Travel Program
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Lewiston, ID (travel program)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate + possible tax-free stipend (exact amount not listed)
Travel RT role where you work with one recruiter, choose from local or non-local assignments, and avoid mid-contract pay cuts. Includes referral bonuses and license reimbursement when needed.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Hormone & Weight Loss Clinic
- Employer: Hormones + Weight Loss
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Type: Part-time (3x 10-hour days, Mon–Wed)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Hands-on MA role in a BHRT clinic serving mostly adults 35–65. You’ll handle phones, injections, IVs, room prep, and charts in a small, team-focused setting with on-the-job training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.