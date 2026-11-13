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Lewiston
🛒 Several Lewiston, ID Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now
4 days ago
Lewiston’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with options from big national chains to local businesses. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate (Temporary) – Walgreens
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Type: Part-time, Temporary
- Salary: $15 – $19/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help in photo and online order pickup. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week for benefits).
Customer Service Coordinator / BDC Representative – Lewiston Motor Company
- Employer: Lewiston Motor Company
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: You’ll handle calls and online inquiries, book showroom appointments, and be the first contact for car shoppers. Offers paid training, growth opportunities, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and a family-owned, community-focused workplace.
Assistant Store Manager – Ross Dress for Less
- Employer: Ross Dress for Less
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Lead daily store operations, coach associates, manage scheduling and merchandising, and keep the store safe and shopper-friendly. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail management experience and want a role with career growth and leadership responsibility.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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