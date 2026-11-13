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📣 Lewiston, ID Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Lewiston’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to seasoned pros. If you’re good with people and like flexible or high-earning roles, there’s something here to check out.
Large Group Coordinator I–III (Sales Support, Healthcare)
- Employer: Cambia Health Solutions
- Location: Lewiston, ID (hybrid for Level II/III; Level I can be remote in ID/OR/UT/WA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Level I: ~$26.00–$47.00/hr range depending on area
Level II: $59,000–$108,000 range
Level III: $65,000–$119,000 range (plus bonus targets)
Support the sales team that serves 101+ employee groups: manage onboarding, quotes, benefits details, and complex RFPs. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like healthcare/benefits work, and want strong pay, bonus potential, and big‑company benefits with room to grow.
Senior Wholesale Propane Sales Representative
- Employer: CHS Inc.
- Location: Lewiston, ID (territory from Washington to Montana; must live in territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + potential bonus/incentives (exact range not listed)
High‑level B2B sales role managing a propane wholesale territory, working with rail, pipeline, and gas plant partners. Ideal if you have 4+ years in sales/account management, like travel (25–35%), and want to grow with a large, global agribusiness.
Entry Level Sales – Flexible Work – Work from Home
- Employer: Vector Marketing
- Location: Lewiston, ID (work from home after training)
- Type: Part-time / flexible
- Pay: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)
Sell Cutco kitchen and home products through one‑on‑one appointments, with virtual interviews and training provided. Good for students or anyone needing a flexible schedule and guaranteed base pay while learning sales skills.
Insurance Agent – Lewiston, Idaho
- Employer: Horace Mann
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- Type: Full-time, 1099 independent agent
- Compensation: Performance-based, with a 48‑month incentive package and quarterly bonuses (no fixed range listed)
Build your own insurance agency focused on serving educators, with an exclusive territory, strong training, and a broad product line. Best for self‑starters with some insurance/financial services background who want to grow their own book of business.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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