Lewiston’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry level to seasoned pros. If you’re good with people and like flexible or high-earning roles, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions Location: Lewiston, ID (hybrid for Level II/III; Level I can be remote in ID/OR/UT/WA)

(hybrid for Level II/III; Level I can be remote in ID/OR/UT/WA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Level I: ~$26.00–$47.00/hr range depending on area

Level II: $59,000–$108,000 range

Level III: $65,000–$119,000 range (plus bonus targets)

Support the sales team that serves 101+ employee groups: manage onboarding, quotes, benefits details, and complex RFPs. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like healthcare/benefits work, and want strong pay, bonus potential, and big‑company benefits with room to grow.

Employer: CHS Inc.

Location: Lewiston, ID (territory from Washington to Montana; must live in territory)

(territory from Washington to Montana; must live in territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + potential bonus/incentives (exact range not listed)

High‑level B2B sales role managing a propane wholesale territory, working with rail, pipeline, and gas plant partners. Ideal if you have 4+ years in sales/account management, like travel (25–35%), and want to grow with a large, global agribusiness.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Lewiston, ID (work from home after training)

(work from home after training) Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Sell Cutco kitchen and home products through one‑on‑one appointments, with virtual interviews and training provided. Good for students or anyone needing a flexible schedule and guaranteed base pay while learning sales skills.

Employer: Horace Mann

Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time, 1099 independent agent

Compensation: Performance-based, with a 48‑month incentive package and quarterly bonuses (no fixed range listed)

Build your own insurance agency focused on serving educators, with an exclusive territory, strong training, and a broad product line. Best for self‑starters with some insurance/financial services background who want to grow their own book of business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.