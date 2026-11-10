🏥 Lewiston, ID Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Lewiston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from the local hospital and schools. If you’re open to travel or relocation, these roles offer solid pay and room to grow.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Lewiston, ID (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,962 – $2,131 per week

This CT Tech contract offers FLEX shifts, a chance to work with a leading hospital team, and strong support from a national staffing agency. Ideal if you have ARRT, BLS, and 1–2 years of radiology/CT experience and want great benefits from day one.

Employer: Aya Healthcare (Aya Education)

Aya Healthcare (Aya Education) Location: Lewiston, ID (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Full-time, travel/contract (26/27 school year)

Pay: $2,608 – $2,771 per week

Day-shift SLP role (Mon–Fri, 8:00–16:00) working with students, with weekends off and up to 40 hours/week. Comes with high weekly pay, CEUs, housing or stipend options, and day-one medical, dental, and vision for eligible travelers.

Employer: St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lifepoint Health®)

Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Hospital-employed physician role

Compensation: Base salary starting at $560K+ with wRVU incentive or pure production

Help launch a brand-new urology service line at a 145-bed regional medical center with a DaVinci Xi robot and Level III Trauma Center. Package includes a $50K+ sign-on bonus, 25+ days PTO, CME funds, relocation help, loan repayment options, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.