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Lewiston

Daniel Tiger visit at Lewiston Public Library

2 days ago

Families can meet Daniel Tiger at the Lewiston Public Library in Callahan Hall on Saturday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m. for an hour of creativity, book giveaways, literacy activities, and storytime with children’s author Charlotte Agell. The event is free, in person, and held in partnership with Maine Public and PBS Kids, but registration is required on Eventbrite. Get your free ticket here: https://tinyurl.com/DanielTigerLewiston

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewiston Public Library

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