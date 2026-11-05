🍽️ Lewiston, ID Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lewiston’s food scene is busy right now, and a few spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and helping people enjoy a good meal, these are worth a look.

Employer: MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $17.28/hour (base $13.00/hour + average tips $4.28/hour )

(base + average tips ) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, paid sick time, 401(k), free pizza/salad/drinks, pet insurance, discounted gym, free counseling

Make custom pizzas and salads, keep the line moving, and chat with guests in a fun, team-focused shop. No experience needed, just be 16+, reliable, and ready to learn food safety basics.

Employer: MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Likely full-time (same role as above, different posting)

Likely (same role as above, different posting) Pay & Benefits: Same as listing above – about $17.28/hour with tips plus health benefits, 401(k), and free meals

This is the same crew role as the LinkedIn posting, just hosted on Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system.

Employer: Northwest x Southern Hospitality (Courtyard by Marriott Lewiston)

(Courtyard by Marriott Lewiston) Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Listed as internship , part-time (2–3 PM shifts/week)

Listed as , Pay: Not listed

Prep and cook menu items, keep the kitchen clean, and support dinner service in a hotel setting. Great if you want to start or grow a hospitality career, with chances to move up across Marriott and other partner brands, plus benefits for eligible employees like PTO, holidays, health coverage, travel discounts, and more.

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—apply while the roles are still open and fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.