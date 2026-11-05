🛒 Lewiston, ID Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lewiston has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from fun retail to big-ticket sales and equipment service. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson

Location: Lewiston, ID (in person)

Type: Full-time (must work Saturdays)

Pay: $45,000 – $110,000 per year

Help customers find the Harley that fits their style and needs, from greeting them on the showroom floor to follow-up calls after they leave. This role is all about selling the fun of riding, keeping the showroom looking sharp, and tracking every guest in the traffic log. Motorcycle endorsement and riding experience are required, and you’ll get benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting Pay: From $12.00/hour

Lead the crew in a fast, fun discount retail store where you help with customer service, cash handling, stocking, and opening/closing the store. You’ll act as Manager on Duty at times, train new associates, and keep the sales floor looking good. Requires at least 1 year of management experience, a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends, possible overnights), and the ability to lift up to 25 lbs and stay on your feet most of the shift.

Employer: Western States CAT

Location: Lewiston, ID

Type: Full-time (safety-sensitive role)

Pay: Not listed

Be the main contact for customers bringing in heavy equipment for service—answer calls, build repair quotes, coordinate with technicians, and keep customers updated from start to finish. This job blends customer service, sales, and technical know-how, and prefers 5+ years of heavy equipment repair experience plus 2+ years of customer service in the industry and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.