Lewisburg has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Greenbrier Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Emily is a beautiful black adult cat who’s ready for a calm, stable home of her own. Adult cats are often easier companions — their personalities are more settled, and they’re usually past the wild kitten stage. If you want a graceful, grown-up kitty, Emily could be the one.

👉 Meet Emily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Eden is a tiny gray/blue kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens need time, play, and gentle guidance, so she’ll do best with a family ready for all the fun (and mischief) that comes with a baby cat.

👉 Meet Eden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Eva is another sweet gray/blue kitten at the shelter. She would love a home where she can play, nap in sunny spots, and bond closely with her people. Consider adopting her with another kitten so they can grow up together.

👉 Meet Eva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Easton is a handsome black kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’ll need toys, scratching posts, and patient humans to help him become a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Easton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Ellie is a gray/blue baby girl who’s just starting life and needs a family to show her the ropes. With time and love, she’ll grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Emmett is a black male kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and move into a real home. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up by your side, Emmett could be a great match.

👉 Meet Emmett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Emma is a black female kitten hoping for a family who will cherish her for life. She’ll need regular vet care, good food, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Emma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats or kittens, please call Greenbrier Humane Society at (304) 645-4775 or visit their shelter in Lewisburg to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.