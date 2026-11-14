Lewisburg has some very sweet dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at Greenbrier Humane Society and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Handsome Ghost is a striking white Husky mix with that classic Husky charm and good looks. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that understands active, smart breeds.

Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s good with kids or other pets, and to confirm details like vaccines, neuter status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Little Andy is a male Lab mix puppy with a soft tan/yellow/fawn coat. As a young pup, he’ll need a family ready for training, socializing, and lots of playtime.

Contact the shelter to learn more about his personality, vaccine status, neuter plans, and adoption fee, and to see if he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Sweet Ann is a female Lab mix puppy with a tan/yellow/fawn coat. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family and learn good manners from the start.

Reach out to the shelter to ask about her health, vaccines, spay plans, adoption fee, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Ann and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lewisburg, WV, please consider visiting Greenbrier Humane Society or giving them a call at (304) 645-4775 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.