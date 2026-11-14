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🐱 Sweet Lewisburg Kittens Ready for Adoption and Love
Lewisburg has some very special kittens waiting for homes at Greenbrier Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend, these little ones would love to meet you.
Fathom
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 645-4775
Fathom is a young black-and-white kitten with a medium-length coat. As a baby, he’s still growing into his looks and personality, and he’s at a great age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Fathom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tabby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan or fawn
- Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 645-4775
Tabby is a tan/fawn baby girl with a short, easy-care coat. She’s still a youngster, so she’s ready to learn the routines of a new home and grow up with her people.
👉 Meet Tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lil Girl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 645-4775
Lil Girl is a tiny black kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Her short coat and young age make her a great match for families ready to guide a kitten through all her milestones.
👉 Meet Lil Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dennis
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society
- Phone: (304) 645-4775
Dennis is a black baby boy with a short coat and lots of growing to do. He’s at the perfect age to adjust to new people, new routines, and maybe even other pets.
👉 Meet Dennis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these kittens catches your eye, please call Greenbrier Humane Society at (304) 645-4775 or visit their website to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter details, and to set up a visit.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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