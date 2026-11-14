Lewisburg has some very special kittens waiting for homes at Greenbrier Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend, these little ones would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Fathom is a young black-and-white kitten with a medium-length coat. As a baby, he’s still growing into his looks and personality, and he’s at a great age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Fathom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan or fawn

Tan or fawn Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Tabby is a tan/fawn baby girl with a short, easy-care coat. She’s still a youngster, so she’s ready to learn the routines of a new home and grow up with her people.

👉 Meet Tabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Lil Girl is a tiny black kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Her short coat and young age make her a great match for families ready to guide a kitten through all her milestones.

👉 Meet Lil Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Greenbrier Humane Society

Phone: (304) 645-4775

Dennis is a black baby boy with a short coat and lots of growing to do. He’s at the perfect age to adjust to new people, new routines, and maybe even other pets.

👉 Meet Dennis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these kittens catches your eye, please call Greenbrier Humane Society at (304) 645-4775 or visit their website to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter details, and to set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.