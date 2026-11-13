Lewisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for nurses, techs, and medical assistants. If you want steady work and a chance to serve local families, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare Location: Lewisburg, TN

Type: Full-time (4 days/week, Mon–Fri with one set weekday off)

Salary: Not listed

Work with a Certified Nurse-Midwife providing prenatal and women’s health care, including some mobile unit work for underserved patients. Great fit if you’re an RN or LPN with a TN license who wants mission-driven work, federal loan repayment eligibility (Nurse Corps), and a role that blends clinic care, triage, and patient education.

Employer: Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare Location: Lewisburg, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support OB patients in clinic and sometimes on a mobile healthcare unit, taking vitals, giving vaccines, assisting with procedures, and helping with lab follow-up. Ideal if you have (or can quickly get) CMA and BLS certification, like hands-on patient care, and want to be part of a team focused on access for all.

Employer: Maury Regional Health – Marshall Medical Center

Location: Lewisburg, TN (1090 N Ellington Pkwy)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role doing echo, stress tests, Holter monitoring, and vascular studies in a critical access hospital setting. Great for someone RDMS or registry-eligible who wants steady weekday hours plus big-system benefits like medical/dental/vision, PTO, retirement match, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.