Lewisburg has a nice mix of retail and customer service openings right now, from grocery to vision care to flexible merchandiser work. Good options here if you want part-time hours and steady local employers.

Employer: Weis Markets

Weis Markets Location: Lewisburg, PA (6901 Westbranch Highway)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the meat department stocked, fresh, and looking great while answering customer questions and taking special orders. No experience needed, training provided, and you’ll learn about different cuts of meat and safe food handling.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Lewisburg, PA (stores within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours

Salary: About $11/hour

Visit different retail stores to set up displays, stock shelves, change layouts, and check inventory on your own schedule. This is a good fit if you want very flexible hours, like working independently, and want access to benefits like telemedicine, vision/dental options, and a 401(k).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1644

Location: 120 AJK Blvd, Lewisburg, PA 17837

Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

Salary: $17–$25/hour + possible hourly premiums

Support customers in the Vision Center by helping with prescriptions, frame choices, and eyewear orders. This role comes with Walmart’s benefits package, including health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details and schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.