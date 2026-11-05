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Education
Lewisburg High presents Thoreau play Nov. 13–14
7 days ago
Lewisburg Area High School will present The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee on Friday, November 13 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837. Students who have paid the school activity fee may attend for free; all others must buy tickets.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewisburg Area School District
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