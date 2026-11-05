Lewisburg High presents Thoreau play Nov. 13–14

Lewisburg Area High School will present The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee on Friday, November 13 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM at 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837. Students who have paid the school activity fee may attend for free; all others must buy tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewisburg Area School District