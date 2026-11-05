🔧 Lewisberry, PA Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lewisberry is busy right now with warehouses and plants running full tilt, which means steady demand for hands-on maintenance pros. Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring locally.

Employer: Chewy

Location: Lewisberry, PA (Fulfillment Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep a large, high-speed fulfillment center running—working on conveyors, packing/shipping equipment, basic electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and more. This role is great if you have 3+ years of facility maintenance, are comfortable working at heights, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and a 20% Chewy discount.

Employer: Nipro Renal Solutions USA, Corp

Location: Lewisberry, PA 17339

Type: Full-time, 40–60 hrs/week

Salary: $27.00 – $32.00 per hour

General building maintenance role covering plumbing, electrical, mechanical, and lighting, plus basic cleaning, painting, and organizing. Good fit if you have 1+ year maintenance experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and EAP.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Lewisberry, PA

Type: Full-time, Tue–Sat, 10 PM – 6:30 AM

Salary: $20.35 – $31.73 per hour

Entry-level industrial maintenance role where you’ll use and grow your mechanical and basic electrical skills on sortation equipment. Ideal if you have a high school diploma/GED and some mechanical background (auto, ag, military, or tech school) and don’t mind overnight shifts with big-company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.