📢 RFP: Annual Service for County Backup Generators

Lewis County is asking for proposals to handle annual level one and level two service on all County-owned backup generators.

Proposal deadline: All proposals must be received by 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2026. Late proposals will not be considered.

How to submit:

By mail to: Clerk of the Board

County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, Room 225

7660 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367

to: County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, Room In person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday at the same address

between at the same address Electronically through the County’s PlanetBids portal:

https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/76952/portal-home

This is a chance for qualified vendors to bid on ongoing generator maintenance work for the County.