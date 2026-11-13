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Lewis County
📢 Bids wanted: Lewis County backup generator service due Dec. 4
9 days ago
📢 RFP: Annual Service for County Backup Generators
Lewis County is asking for proposals to handle annual level one and level two service on all County-owned backup generators.
Proposal deadline: All proposals must be received by 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2026. Late proposals will not be considered.
How to submit:
- By mail to: Clerk of the Board
County Courthouse, 2nd Floor, Room 225
7660 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367
- In person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday at the same address
- Electronically through the County’s PlanetBids portal:
https://vendors.planetbids.com/portal/76952/portal-home
This is a chance for qualified vendors to bid on ongoing generator maintenance work for the County.
More Info: RFP 2026-113 Lewis County Backup Generator Annual ...
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