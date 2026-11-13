A Basic Exterior Firefighting with HMFRO (BEFO) class will start on January 5, 2027 at the Harrisville Fire Station. Students must be registered in Acadis with a signed TAL, and new members must be entered in LMS before they can be enrolled. Each student must have current CPR certification and complete ICS 100 and ICS 700 before the class ends; these must be done outside the class using ICS 100 and ICS 700.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewis County Fire training