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Lowville
Battery Emergencies Class in Lowville Dec. 14
9 days ago
Lewis County fire personnel can attend a Battery Emergencies & Electrical Storage Systems class on Monday, 12/14/2026 at 18:30 at the Lowville Fire Station. You must register in Acadis to take this class; contact your Fire Chief or Training Officer to sign up.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lewis County Fire training
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