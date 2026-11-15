Powell has some very special Collies looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been dreaming of a loyal, fluffy friend, these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Collie

Collie Age: Young adult (about 2 years)

Young adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

(tan/brown, black, and white) Shelter: Tri State Collie Rescue

Location: Powell, OH

What we know about Summer:

Very affectionate and cuddly

House trained

Crate trained

Good with other dogs

Good with kids

Physical fence preferred but not required

Summer is a beautiful young Collie who’s already got great manners and loves being close to her people. The rescue is still getting to know her, so more details will come, but she’s already showing what a sweet companion she can be.

👉 Meet Summer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie

Collie Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

(about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

(tan/brown, black, and white) Shelter: Tri State Collie Rescue

Location: Powell, OH

Rhett is a tiny tricolor Collie boy with “a whole lot of puppy personality.” At around 9 weeks old, he’s in that fun stage where everything is new and exciting. He loves to explore, play, and investigate his world like a typical Collie puppy.

He’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love as he grows.

👉 Meet Rhett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie

Collie Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

(about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

(tan/brown, black, and white) Shelter: Tri State Collie Rescue

Location: Powell, OH

Dash is another adorable 9-week-old tricolor Collie puppy with “four little paws and a whole lot of puppy personality.” Like Rhett, he’s busy exploring, playing, chewing, and learning about everything around him.

He’ll do best with a home ready for puppy energy, training, and plenty of gentle guidance as he grows up.

👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these dogs, reach out to Tri State Collie Rescue through their Adopt-a-Pet listings above. Visit, ask questions, and see which Collie might be the right fit for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.