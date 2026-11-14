Lewis Center’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced restaurants and solid benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pizza Hut / GOAT Restaurant Group

Pizza Hut / Location: Lewis Center, OH

Salary: $50,000–$55,000 + bonuses up to $18,000/year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Lead a high-volume quick-service restaurant, grow a team, and manage the full operation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, meal discounts, and education assistance.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Lewis Center, OH (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Pay Range: $27–$30 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)

(plus bonus opportunities) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Run a single store and get 12+ weeks of paid leadership training on a path toward General Manager. Includes free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and lots of growth and education perks.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Lewis Center, OH

Type: Part-time

Why it’s interesting: Back-of-house role with no night shifts ever at a popular daytime-only restaurant. Offers access to health benefits (for eligible staff), 401(k), meal discounts, PTO (with hours), tuition help, and wellness perks.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.