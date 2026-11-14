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Lewis Center
🍽️ Lewis Center Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Manager & Support Roles
4 days ago
Lewis Center’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced restaurants and solid benefits, these openings are worth a look.
Restaurant General Manager – Pizza Hut (GOAT Restaurant Group)
- Employer: Pizza Hut / GOAT Restaurant Group
- Location: Lewis Center, OH
- Salary: $50,000–$55,000 + bonuses up to $18,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Lead a high-volume quick-service restaurant, grow a team, and manage the full operation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, meal discounts, and education assistance.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Lewis Center, OH (must be flexible within ~50 miles)
- Pay Range: $27–$30 per hour (plus bonus opportunities)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Run a single store and get 12+ weeks of paid leadership training on a path toward General Manager. Includes free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and lots of growth and education perks.
Dishwasher – First Watch
- Employer: First Watch
- Location: Lewis Center, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Why it’s interesting: Back-of-house role with no night shifts ever at a popular daytime-only restaurant. Offers access to health benefits (for eligible staff), 401(k), meal discounts, PTO (with hours), tuition help, and wellness perks.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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