Lewis Center’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and traveling roles popping up all over. If you like helping customers, staying active, and keeping shelves looking sharp, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Lewis Center, OH (travel up to 50%+ with overnights)

(travel up to 50%+ with overnights) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Field role where you travel to different stores, build displays, reset shelves, and track inventory to boost sales. Paid travel, benefits, and training are included, and no prior experience is required if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working on your feet.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Lewis Center, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + Meijer Rewards)

Lead a grocery team, handle staffing and training, and drive sales and shrink results while keeping the store looking great. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of retail experience, at least 1 year of management, and want growth, education assistance, and team discounts.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Lewis Center, OH

Type: Part-time (overnights)

(overnights) Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits eligible role)

Overnight role stocking shelves from pallets or carts and keeping product in the right place so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Great if you like quieter shifts, steady physical work, and perks like team discounts, 401(k) with company contributions, and education assistance.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Lewis Center, OH (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field merchandising role setting up planogram-based displays, stocking and rotating inventory, and checking pricing and signage. Best for someone with merchandising experience who’s detail-focused and comfortable using a mobile app for photos and reports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.