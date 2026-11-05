🐶 Playful, Sweet & Ready: Adoptable Dogs in Lewis Center

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Lewis Center, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Rico Pet Recovery for a family to love.

Breed: Chihuahua (possibly Jack Russell mix)

Chihuahua (possibly Jack Russell mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Size: About 15 lbs

About 15 lbs Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Why you’ll love Peanut:

Peanut is a house-trained, athletic little guy who still loves to play with toys and can jump surprisingly high. He’s described as a very loving little ball of energy and will let you know when he needs to go outside.

He was adopted about 5 years ago, but his owner’s health has declined and she can no longer care for him. She wants him to find a loving home where he’ll be cherished. Peanut is up to date on all vetting.

👉 Meet Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Border Collie mix

Rottweiler / Border Collie mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Crimson is one of Sweetie’s Apple Gang, a hand‑raised litter of 10 pups described as the “sweetest bunch in the orchard”—some sweet, some spicy, all adorable. They’ve been raised with lots of cuddles and are ready to bring smiles, laughter, and a bit of puppy chaos to their new home.

👉 Meet Crimson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Border Collie mix

Rottweiler / Border Collie mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Another member of Sweetie’s Apple Gang, Jonagold is part of this locally raised, cuddle‑filled litter. Expect a fun, mischievous puppy who will bring plenty of joy and energy to your home.

👉 Meet Jonagold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Border Collie mix

Rottweiler / Border Collie mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Melrose is also one of the Apple Gang pups—hand‑raised with lots of cuddles and ready to bring a little puppy chaos into your life in the best way.

👉 Meet Melrose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler mix (Apple Gang litter)

Rottweiler mix (Apple Gang litter) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Pink Lady is a female from Sweetie’s Apple Gang. Like her siblings, she’s been locally raised and is guaranteed to bring smiles and laughter to her new family.

👉 Meet Pink Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Border Collie mix

Rottweiler / Border Collie mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Pixie stands out with her brown/chocolate coat. She’s another cuddly Apple Gang pup, raised with love and ready to bring puppy fun and affection into your home.

👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Border Collie mix

Rottweiler / Border Collie mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Paula is another sweet Apple Gang girl, part of this playful, hand‑raised litter. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will keep her active and loved.

👉 Meet Paula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Border Collie mix

Rottweiler / Border Collie mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

Rosalee is one more adorable member of Sweetie’s Apple Gang—irresistible, cuddly, and full of puppy spirit. She’s just waiting for her forever home.

👉 Meet Rosalee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)

Shepherd mix (unknown type) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Rico Pet Recovery

Phone: (614) 769-3288

About Donny:

Donny is a happy, playful pup who gets along great with other dogs. He loves running and wrestling with his foster dog friends, but he can also entertain himself with toys.

Doing well on a leash (still learning, just needs more practice)

(still learning, just needs more practice) Crate-friendly and comfortable spending time in his crate

and comfortable spending time in his crate Treat‑motivated and eager to please, which should make training easier

👉 Meet Donny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lewis Center, OH, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. You can call Rico Pet Recovery at (614) 769-3288 or click through the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.