🛒 Lewis Center Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Lewis Center has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from big box clubs to convenience stores. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with people all day.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Lewis Center, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.00/hr

Stock shelves, tidy the sales floor, and help members find what they need. Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan for eligible team members.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Lewis Center, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.00/hr

Run the register, help members with purchases and memberships, and keep the front end clean and organized. Weekly pay plus access to BJ’s benefits like PTO, health coverage options, 401(k) with match, and a free club membership (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Location: Lewis Center, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a front-end team handling cashiers, returns, inventory accuracy, and e-commerce support while helping customers with product questions. Comes with 401(k), bonus opportunities, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), paid vacation and sick time, holidays, and clear paths for advancement.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Lewis Center, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base not listed; extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am

Fast-paced role where you’ll ring up customers, prep food and drinks, restock, and keep the store clean. Sheetz highlights competitive pay, PTO, 100% paid maternity and paternity leave, food and drink discounts, bonuses, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Lewis Center retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.