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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lewes — Furniture for Your Home
Lewes neighbors are giving away some solid furniture pieces right now. If you’re setting up a home office or cozy living room, these free items could help.
Golden Three-Seater Sofa
Item: Golden three-seater sofa
Condition: Fair; owner says it looks better in person
Home: No pets, no smoking
Location: Covey Creek, Lewes, DE
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable down-filled sofa in fair condition, offered completely free. The owner notes it looks nicer in real life than in the photos. Great if you need extra seating for a living room or den and don’t mind a used piece.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Wooden Side Board
Item: Vintage wooden side board / dresser
Condition: Well-used with visible wear, but sturdy
Location: Love Creek Woods, Lewes, DE
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a sturdy vintage piece that has been in the family for over 75 years. It has multiple drawers and cabinets and can work as a TV stand or a dresser. There is clear wear on it, but it’s solid and ready for a new home.
- Very heavy – will take more than one person to move
- The poster cannot help with lifting, so bring help and a suitable vehicle
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden L-Shaped Desk with Drawers
Item: Wooden L-shaped desk with 5 drawers
Material: Formica and wood
Condition: Old but very sturdy
Location: Love Creek Woods, Lewes, DE
Source: nextdoor.com
This L-shaped desk is great for a home office or study. One side is lower for a keyboard and has 3 drawers. The main desk section has 2 drawers – one large file drawer and one smaller drawer.
- Breaks down into two pieces for moving
- Drawers come out to make it easier to carry
Make sure you have enough space in your vehicle and a helper to move the sections.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lewes tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.