Lewes neighbors are giving away some solid furniture pieces right now. If you’re setting up a home office or cozy living room, these free items could help.

Item: Golden three-seater sofa

Condition: Fair; owner says it looks better in person

Home: No pets, no smoking

Location: Covey Creek, Lewes, DE

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable down-filled sofa in fair condition, offered completely free. The owner notes it looks nicer in real life than in the photos. Great if you need extra seating for a living room or den and don’t mind a used piece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage wooden side board / dresser

Condition: Well-used with visible wear, but sturdy

Location: Love Creek Woods, Lewes, DE

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a sturdy vintage piece that has been in the family for over 75 years. It has multiple drawers and cabinets and can work as a TV stand or a dresser. There is clear wear on it, but it’s solid and ready for a new home.

Very heavy – will take more than one person to move

– will take to move The poster cannot help with lifting, so bring help and a suitable vehicle

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden L-shaped desk with 5 drawers

Material: Formica and wood

Condition: Old but very sturdy

Location: Love Creek Woods, Lewes, DE

Source: nextdoor.com

This L-shaped desk is great for a home office or study. One side is lower for a keyboard and has 3 drawers. The main desk section has 2 drawers – one large file drawer and one smaller drawer.

Breaks down into two pieces for moving

for moving Drawers come out to make it easier to carry

Make sure you have enough space in your vehicle and a helper to move the sections.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lewes tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.