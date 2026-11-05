🏥 Lewes, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Lewes is buzzing with healthcare roles right now, from travel tech gigs to high-paying physician spots and solid clinic jobs. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s a mix of flexible, travel, and long-term options here.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Lewes, DE (patient homes & skilled nursing facilities)

(patient homes & skilled nursing facilities) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

In this adult/geriatric role, you visit patients at home for 1-hour comprehensive health assessments—reviewing history, meds, and social factors. Flexible scheduling (days, evenings, weekends), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and a path to full-time with sign-on bonus.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Lewes, DE

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $3,017 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

Allied health travel role in nuclear medicine with 40 hours/week, day shift. Comes with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursements, CE, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital client)

CompHealth (hospital client) Location: Lewes, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $450,000–$500,000/year + sign-on bonus

Join a team of 11 anesthesiologists and 15 CRNAs with about 80% supervision and 20% independent cases. Light call (one weekend and two weeknights per month, no 24-hr call), 6–8 weeks PTO plus CME, and full benefits including health, dental, profit sharing, and 401(k) in a coastal vacation town.

Employer: CompHealth (private group)

CompHealth (private group) Location: Lewes, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $450,000–$500,000/year

Private group with 11 anesthesiologists and 15 CRNAs, covering hospital and a surgery center 5 miles away. Call is about 1:7, with 6–8 weeks vacation plus CME, and subspecialty work in OB, ortho, cardiac, acute pain, and regional blocks. Includes health, vision, dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance

Location: Sussex County, DE (Lewes area clinic)

(Lewes area clinic) Type: Full-time

Outpatient ortho/sports PT with a strong focus on evidence-based care and clinical excellence. Offers formal mentoring, residency-level environment, performance-based pay, generous CE reimbursement, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, life).

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Lewes, DE

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $3,540 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

Cath Lab tech role with four 10-hour weekday shifts, plus some night and weekend call. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision benefits, plus license reimbursement and referral bonuses.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Lewes, DE

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $3,525 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

Cath Lab radiology tech assignment with 40 hours/week and strong traveler support. Includes streamlined credentialing, health/dental/vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Tidewater Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Associates, P.A.

Location: Lewes, DE

Type: Not stated (in-person, likely full-time)

Not stated (in-person, likely full-time) Salary: $85,000–$120,000/year

Outpatient PT role focused on individualized, high-quality rehab care. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, CE credits, and even shareholder ownership opportunities for long-term growth.

Employer: Nephrology Associates, P.A.

Location: Lewes, DE (with possible Milford coverage)

(with possible Milford coverage) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $17.50–$21.00/hour

Clinic MA role in a kidney and hypertension practice, Monday–Thursday 8–5 and Friday 8–4:30. Duties include vitals, EHR documentation, injections, labs, and room prep. Comes with health, dental, vision, HSA, disability, life, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and EAP.

Employer: Atlantic Adult and Pediatric Medicine

Location: Lewes, DE

Type: Full-time or Part-time (4 clinic days/week, 1 optional evening)

(4 clinic days/week, 1 optional evening) Pay: $135,000–$155,000/year base + productivity bonus

Primary care role seeing 12–18 patients/day (adults and kids), fully outpatient with limited phone call (about 1 week every 7–8). Benefits include 401(k) with 3% match, 14 PTO days + 3 CME days, 6 weeks paid parental leave from day one, malpractice with tail, and licensure reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while Lewes is still hot for healthcare hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.