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🏥 Lewes, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Lewes is buzzing with healthcare roles right now, from travel tech gigs to high-paying physician spots and solid clinic jobs. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s a mix of flexible, travel, and long-term options here.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Lewes, DE (patient homes & skilled nursing facilities)
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)
In this adult/geriatric role, you visit patients at home for 1-hour comprehensive health assessments—reviewing history, meds, and social factors. Flexible scheduling (days, evenings, weekends), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE support, and a path to full-time with sign-on bonus.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,017/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Lewes, DE
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $3,017 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)
Allied health travel role in nuclear medicine with 40 hours/week, day shift. Comes with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursements, CE, and strong recruiter support.
Physician – Anesthesiology (Hospital-Based)
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital client)
- Location: Lewes, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $450,000–$500,000/year + sign-on bonus
Join a team of 11 anesthesiologists and 15 CRNAs with about 80% supervision and 20% independent cases. Light call (one weekend and two weeknights per month, no 24-hr call), 6–8 weeks PTO plus CME, and full benefits including health, dental, profit sharing, and 401(k) in a coastal vacation town.
Physician – Anesthesiology (Private Group, Hospital + Surgery Center)
- Employer: CompHealth (private group)
- Location: Lewes, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $450,000–$500,000/year
Private group with 11 anesthesiologists and 15 CRNAs, covering hospital and a surgery center 5 miles away. Call is about 1:7, with 6–8 weeks vacation plus CME, and subspecialty work in OB, ortho, cardiac, acute pain, and regional blocks. Includes health, vision, dental, and 401(k).
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho & Sports
- Employer: Premier Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
- Location: Sussex County, DE (Lewes area clinic)
- Type: Full-time
Outpatient ortho/sports PT with a strong focus on evidence-based care and clinical excellence. Offers formal mentoring, residency-level environment, performance-based pay, generous CE reimbursement, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), disability, life).
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,540/week (Days)
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Lewes, DE
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $3,540 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)
Cath Lab tech role with four 10-hour weekday shifts, plus some night and weekend call. Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision benefits, plus license reimbursement and referral bonuses.
Travel Cath Lab Radiology Technologist – $3,525/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Lewes, DE
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $3,525 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)
Cath Lab radiology tech assignment with 40 hours/week and strong traveler support. Includes streamlined credentialing, health/dental/vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Clinic
- Employer: Tidewater Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Associates, P.A.
- Location: Lewes, DE
- Type: Not stated (in-person, likely full-time)
- Salary: $85,000–$120,000/year
Outpatient PT role focused on individualized, high-quality rehab care. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, CE credits, and even shareholder ownership opportunities for long-term growth.
Medical Assistant – Nephrology Practice
- Employer: Nephrology Associates, P.A.
- Location: Lewes, DE (with possible Milford coverage)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $17.50–$21.00/hour
Clinic MA role in a kidney and hypertension practice, Monday–Thursday 8–5 and Friday 8–4:30. Duties include vitals, EHR documentation, injections, labs, and room prep. Comes with health, dental, vision, HSA, disability, life, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and EAP.
Physician Assistant-Certified / Experienced NP – Primary Care
- Employer: Atlantic Adult and Pediatric Medicine
- Location: Lewes, DE
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (4 clinic days/week, 1 optional evening)
- Pay: $135,000–$155,000/year base + productivity bonus
Primary care role seeing 12–18 patients/day (adults and kids), fully outpatient with limited phone call (about 1 week every 7–8). Benefits include 401(k) with 3% match, 14 PTO days + 3 CME days, 6 weeks paid parental leave from day one, malpractice with tail, and licensure reimbursement.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while Lewes is still hot for healthcare hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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